Guest lecturers to take out procession in Yadgir today seeking regularisation of service

December 14, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Yadgir

Guest lecturers will take out a procession from the Tahsildar Office to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Yadgir on Friday demanding that the State government make their service permanent with salary as per UGC scale.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday, district president of Guest Lecturers Association Lakshman Reddy said that they have been serving as guest lecturers in government first grade colleges in the district with minimum salary for several years now. And, they have been demanding that the State government consider their service as regular with salary as per UGC scale.

As part of the State-level boycott of classes, 250 guest lecturers staged a protest outside their college for 22 days and also met the Higher Education Minister in Belagavi on December 7 this year.

“Responding to us, the Minister said that he is aware of the fact and that he needs more time for taking further steps. We can’t wait for the government’s decision as many of us are reaching the age of retirement. Therefore, we decided to take out a procession to put pressure on the government. The State government should either provide regular service with job security that other State governments, including in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, have given to their guest lecturers or consider mercy petitions,” he added.

Mr. Reddy also said that they will continue the protest until the demands are fulfilled, even after Friday’s procession.

“It is left to the government to take the issue seriously considering the damage that it may cause to students as guest lecturers will not take classes due to the boycott,” he added.

Siddappagouda, Ambarish Naik, S.S. Naik, Bheemaraya Lingeri, Rajshekhar and Shivu Mudnal were present.