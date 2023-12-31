ADVERTISEMENT

Guest lecturers to take out padayatra today seeking regularisation

December 31, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that the service of guest lecturers be made permanent, a padayatra will be taken out from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday, district president of the guest lecturers association in Yadgir Lakshman Reddy has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, he said, “Our only demand is that the government make our services permanent.”

“As many as 8,000 guest lecturers in 430 degree colleges in the State are teaching with minimum salary and without any job security,”. he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

”However, the government has come up with unscientific solutions, including increasing salary by ₹5,000, to convince the guest lecturers who have been protesting for several days without attending classes. But we will not accept the government’s solutions,” he said.

He further said that 300 guest lecturers will take part in the padayatra to exert pressure on the government to fulfill their demand.

S.S. Nayak, Siddappagouda and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US