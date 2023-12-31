Guest lecturers to take out padayatra today seeking regularisation

December 31, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Yadgir

Demanding that the service of guest lecturers be made permanent, a padayatra will be taken out from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday, district president of the guest lecturers association in Yadgir Lakshman Reddy has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, he said, “Our only demand is that the government make our services permanent.”

“As many as 8,000 guest lecturers in 430 degree colleges in the State are teaching with minimum salary and without any job security,”. he said.

”However, the government has come up with unscientific solutions, including increasing salary by ₹5,000, to convince the guest lecturers who have been protesting for several days without attending classes. But we will not accept the government’s solutions,” he said.

He further said that 300 guest lecturers will take part in the padayatra to exert pressure on the government to fulfill their demand.

S.S. Nayak, Siddappagouda and others were present.