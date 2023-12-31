GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guest lecturers to take out padayatra today seeking regularisation

December 31, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that the service of guest lecturers be made permanent, a padayatra will be taken out from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday, district president of the guest lecturers association in Yadgir Lakshman Reddy has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, he said, “Our only demand is that the government make our services permanent.”

“As many as 8,000 guest lecturers in 430 degree colleges in the State are teaching with minimum salary and without any job security,”. he said.

”However, the government has come up with unscientific solutions, including increasing salary by ₹5,000, to convince the guest lecturers who have been protesting for several days without attending classes. But we will not accept the government’s solutions,” he said.

He further said that 300 guest lecturers will take part in the padayatra to exert pressure on the government to fulfill their demand.

S.S. Nayak, Siddappagouda and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.