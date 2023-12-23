GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guest lecturers take out shirtless protest march on completion of one month of indefinite protest

December 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Guest lecturers under the aegis of Karnataka State Government First Grade Colleges Guest Lecturers Horata Samiti taking out a march in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Guest lecturers under the aegis of Karnataka State Government First Grade Colleges Guest Lecturers Horata Samiti taking out a march in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

On completion of one month of the ongoing indefinite protest by guest lecturers on Saturday, the lecturers took out a protest march by removing their shirts and wearing black arm bands to express their ire against the State government for failing to regularize their services.

The agitating lecturers, under the aegis of Karnataka State Government First Grade Colleges Guest Lecturers Horata Samiti, removed their shirts and took out a march from the protest venue to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk and reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office and raised slogans urging the State government to fulfill the long pending demand of guest lecturers across the State who are working in first grade Colleges for the last 15 years.

The secretary of the samiti Chandrakant Shirolli and its members Sharanabasappa Maisalgi accused the government of not taking any decision on the regularisation of their services during the winter session of Karnataka legislature in Belagavi.

There are 350 guest lecturers in Kalaburagi district and nearly 11,000 across the State, Dr. Shiroli said, and added that though most of the First Grade Colleges are dependent on guest lecturers as 75% of the posts are filled by guest lecturers, they have not been paid salaries regularly. At present they were receiving honorarium only for seven to eight months in every academic year.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / teachers / demonstration / Belgaum

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.