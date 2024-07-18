Guest lecturers of Kuvempu University stage protest over salary and other demands

The guest lecturers of Kuvempu University staged a protest on Thursday opposing the recent downward revision of salaries and the delay in releasing the salary dues.

Around 180 lecturers, teaching in constituent colleges of the university and those in the post-graduation centre at Shankarghatta, took part in the protest. They alleged that the university administration had been discriminating against them, though they work on a par with permanent staff. They were not allowed to meet the vice chancellor or registrar of the university on Wednesday, even after being made to wait for three hours.

The protesters said last year the university fixed a monthly pay of ₹45,000 for guest lecturers. However, it had been reduced to ₹32,000 as per the government’s order without taking the university syndicate’s opinion. However, no other university had taken such a decision, the protester maintained.

Besides that, the administration of the university had been delaying responding to the problems of the teaching staff. The officers had not released the payment for three months, including December 2023.

The protesters urged the university to pay salaries for 11 months in a year and ensure they get paid before the fifth day of every month.

