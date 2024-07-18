GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guest lecturers of Kuvempu University stage protest over salary and other demands

Published - July 18, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Guest lecturers of Kuvempu University staged a protest at Shankarghatta, university campus, near Shivamogga on Thursday.

Guest lecturers of Kuvempu University staged a protest at Shankarghatta, university campus, near Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The guest lecturers of Kuvempu University staged a protest on Thursday opposing the recent downward revision of salaries and the delay in releasing the salary dues.

Around 180 lecturers, teaching in constituent colleges of the university and those in the post-graduation centre at Shankarghatta, took part in the protest. They alleged that the university administration had been discriminating against them, though they work on a par with permanent staff. They were not allowed to meet the vice chancellor or registrar of the university on Wednesday, even after being made to wait for three hours.

The protesters said last year the university fixed a monthly pay of ₹45,000 for guest lecturers. However, it had been reduced to ₹32,000 as per the government’s order without taking the university syndicate’s opinion. However, no other university had taken such a decision, the protester maintained.

Besides that, the administration of the university had been delaying responding to the problems of the teaching staff. The officers had not released the payment for three months, including December 2023.

The protesters urged the university to pay salaries for 11 months in a year and ensure they get paid before the fifth day of every month.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.