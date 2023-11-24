ADVERTISEMENT

Guest lecturers’ issue: Govt. urged to fulfil demands

November 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrakala, District Secretary, AIDSO, Mysuru, on Friday said that the demands of the protesting guest lecturers in the State should be fulfilled.

The guest lecturers who have been serving in government degree colleges in the State for about 10-15 years are fighting for their rights. They are protesting demanding that the government ensure their service security and regular wages, she said in a statement here.

“It is the duty of the government to enable a dignified life to the guest lecturers by fulfilling their legitimate demands,” the statement added.

AIDSO urged the government to fulfil the demands without any delay and thereby facilitate the conduct of classes and ensure education to the students.

