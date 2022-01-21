Guest lecturers in Karnataka seek mercy killing

They claim that guest lecturers are in such dire straits that they are unable to feed their families

Upset with the Karnataka Government’s refusal to fulfil their demands, guest lecturers of government degree colleges have written to the President seeking permission for mercy killing. As many as six lecturers, representing the lecturers of Hassan district, displayed post cards written to the President at a media conference in Hassan on January 21.

Yathish Kabbal, president of Hassan district unit of guest lecturers’ coordination committee, said of 14,500 guest lecturers in Karnataka, 953 were from Hassan district. All guest lecturers across Karnataka had resolved to write to the President seeking permission for mercy killing.

“Even after serving as guest lecturers, many people are in dire straits, unable to feed their family members. We have been staging protests and boycotting work seeking job security. As the State Government has not fulfilled our demand, we are left with no option but to seek mercy killing,” he said.

The government, he said, attempted to divide guest lecturers by announcing a hike in honorarium with increased duty hours. With this decision, half the lecturers would lose their jobs.

“We will continue to fight against this injustice. Many of our lecturers are single parents, physically challenged and aged with no opportunity to apply for other jobs. The government should consider our plea and settle the matter by regularising our services,” he said.

Lecturers Shashikala, Jyothi, Hemanth, Kantharaj and others also addressed mediapersons.