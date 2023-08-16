Guest lecturers demand tenure extension to 12 months

August 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The government degree college guest lecturers, who have announced boycott of invigilation and valuation work, staged a demonstration in front of Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Wednesday demanding extension of their academic year tenure from the present 10 months to 12 months.

Mysuru district president of Government Degree College Guest Lecturers’ Co-ordination Committee Hanumantesh said the tenure of the guest lecturers, who are appointed for 10 months in each academic year, concluded on July 28 for the academic year 2022-23.

Accordingly, the Collegiate Education Department has paid their honorarium till July 28 and relieved them of their duties for the academic year. But, the examination process of the academic year is yet to be concluded.

The guest lecturers of government degree colleges have already announced their decision to boycott the invigilation work of the examinations of University of Mysore and urged the authorities to issue a revised academic calendar, including examination work like invigilation, members of flying squad, sitting squad, examination co-ordinator and valuation.

With no response from the authorities to their demand, the guest lecturers, who staged demonstration in front of the Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Wednesday, have threatened to intensify their protest in the coming days if revised academic calendar extending their tenure from the present 10 months to 12 months is not issued.