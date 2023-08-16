HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guest lecturers demand tenure extension to 12 months

August 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Guest lecturers of government degree colleges in Mysuru staging a demonstration on Wednesday.

Guest lecturers of government degree colleges in Mysuru staging a demonstration on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The government degree college guest lecturers, who have announced boycott of invigilation and valuation work, staged a demonstration in front of Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Wednesday demanding extension of their academic year tenure from the present 10 months to 12 months.

Mysuru district president of Government Degree College Guest Lecturers’ Co-ordination Committee Hanumantesh said the tenure of the guest lecturers, who are appointed for 10 months in each academic year, concluded on July 28 for the academic year 2022-23.

Accordingly, the Collegiate Education Department has paid their honorarium till July 28 and relieved them of their duties for the academic year. But, the examination process of the academic year is yet to be concluded.

The guest lecturers of government degree colleges have already announced their decision to boycott the invigilation work of the examinations of University of Mysore and urged the authorities to issue a revised academic calendar, including examination work like invigilation, members of flying squad, sitting squad, examination co-ordinator and valuation.

With no response from the authorities to their demand, the guest lecturers, who staged demonstration in front of the Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Wednesday, have threatened to intensify their protest in the coming days if revised academic calendar extending their tenure from the present 10 months to 12 months is not issued.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.