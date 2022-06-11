Gubbi MLA voted for BJP candidate, says Revanna

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D.Revanna has alleged that Gubbi MLA S.R.Srinivas of the JD(S) voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election after taking money from that party.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Saturday, Mr.Revanna said during the polling, he showed his ballot paper stating that he had not voted for any candidate. “But he had voted for the BJP candidate. A time will come when the almighty will punish such a person”, he said.

Reacting to Mr. Srinivas’s remarks against former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy, Mr. Revanna said he would not comment.. “Mr. Kumaraswamy got him elected to the Assembly. But, now he has back-stabbed him”, he said.

Mr. Revanna also alleged that Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K.Shivakumar fielded a second candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls after having an understanding with BJP leader B.S.Yediyurappa. “They hatched a conspiracy to defeat the JD(S) candidate”, he said.