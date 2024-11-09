Guard on the run after stealing jewellery worth ₹15 crore from employer’s house in Bengaluru

The Vijayanagar police are on the hunt for a 32-year-old security guard accused of stealing gold, diamond jewellery, and cash worth ₹15.15 crore from his employer’s house last week.

The suspect, Namraj from Nepal, had been employed six months ago as a security guard at Arihanth Jewellers on Magadi Road. Since he lacked housing, his employer, Surendra Kumar Jain, provided him and his wife with accommodation in the basement of his residence. In addition to his duties at the jewellery shop, Namraj assisted with maintaining the terrace garden and other household tasks.

On November 1, Mr. Jain and his family left for Gujarat to attend a function. Upon their return on November 7, they found Namraj missing and their house ransacked. Stolen items included 18 kilograms of gold and diamond jewellery, along with ₹40 lakh in cash. According to Mr. Jain, the valuables belonged to his wife, mother, and sister. He had transferred the items from the shop to his home for safekeeping.

The police have registered a case of theft and suspect that Namraj has fled to his hometown. His mobile phone remains switched off. Investigations suggest that Namraj, his wife, and two accomplices executed the theft in the early hours of November 3.

The police believe the suspect gained the family’s trust and accessed the house keys. A team has been dispatched to track them, said S. Girish, DCP, West Division.

