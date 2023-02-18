ADVERTISEMENT

Guard injured in Sakleshpur forest fire dies in Bengaluru

February 18, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Hassan

Sundaresh was one of four Forest Department staff who suffered injuries while dousing a fire near Kadumane in Sakleshpur on February 16

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department staff, who were injured in a forest fire at Kadumane in Sakleshpur taluk of Karnataka, had to be carried in a ‘doli’ (palanquin) for a long distance before they could be transferred to an ambulance that took them to a hospital.

Hassan

A forest guard, who was seriously injured in a forest fire on February 16, died early in the morning in a hospital in Bengaluru on February 18.

Sundaresh, forest guard, was one of four Forest Department staff who suffered injuries while dousing a fire near Kadumane in Sakleshpur on February 16 afternoon.

Sundaresh and Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Manjunath had suffered serious injuries. Both were carried in a ‘doli’ (palanquin) for a long distance before being shifted to a hospital by ambulance. They were admitted to the government hospital in Sakleshpur before being transferred to St. John’s Hospital in Bengaluru.

Manjunath is undergoing treatment.

Forest watchers Thungesh and Mahesh, who also suffered injuries, are being attended to in a private hospital in Hassan.

CONNECT WITH US