GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guarantees will push Karnataka into financial crisis: Bommai

‘State government has not set aside funds for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report, which needs another ₹20,000 per year’

February 21, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Basavaraj Bommai, BJP MLA, speaking at the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Basavaraj Bommai, BJP MLA, speaking at the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State will be heading towards a “financial crisis” if the Congress government continues to implement its five guarantees without mobilisation of revenue for another 2-3 years and spends loans of ₹1.05 lakh crore for meeting the revenue expenditure in the year 2024-25, said former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking on the State Budget tabled in the Legislative Assembly last week by the government, Mr. Bommai said the government has not set aside funds for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report, which needed another ₹20,000 per year. It has been utilising loans for meeting revenue expenditure and not capital expenditure.

Lack of preparation

The BJP was not against guarantees, but the government had not done any preparation for implementing five guarantees by mobilising financial resources, said Mr. Bommai. The State’s growth would go back another 10 years with the non-execution of development works for the next 2-3 years, he said.

On the government’s charge against the Centre in the devolution of taxes, cess and surcharges, Mr. Bommai said both State and Centre have been levying cess and surcharges and they were being used for infrastructure development such as metro rail. The Centre paid GST compensation of ₹1,6258 crore to the State during the last five years. While GST compensation discontinued after 2022, he said the Union government continued to levy cess and surcharges to fund infrastructure projects in states.

Peripheral Ring Road

On the denial of ₹6,000 crore for the peripheral ring road by the Centre, he said the State government has not made any detailed project report to develop the road. Tenders have been called thrice in the past and no developer participated in it owing to enormous land acquisition cost and compensation, Mr. Bommai said.

The Centre not only shares taxes but also supports the State government by giving funds for implementing various schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Amrut scheme, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, National Rural Health Mission, national highway, airports and port projects and many other Centrally-sponsored schemes. Moreover, no department had incurred expenditure over 60% of the allocated funds till mid-February 2024, he argued.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / budgets and budgeting / civic infrastructure / development / Roads and Rails

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.