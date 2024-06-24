Guarantees: Ministers’ fiat to officials

Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh on Monday told the district officials to emphasised the effective implementation of five guarantee schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister was speaking while reviewing the progress of the implementation of five guarantees, at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Chamarajanagar.

He said the implementation authority constituted by the government for overseeing the reach of the benefits of the five schemes to the people will be supervising the progress in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also felicitated the district president, vice-president and the members of the implementation committee, on the occasion.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa told the officials to bring to the notice of the implementation authority in case they come across any challenges or difficulties in reaching the benefits of the guarantees to the beneficiaries.

The guarantee implementation authority district president H.V. Chandru said the schemes will be effectively implemented with the support and guidance of the MLAs and the MP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.