GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guarantees: Ministers’ fiat to officials

Published - June 24, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh on Monday told the district officials to emphasised the effective implementation of five guarantee schemes.

The Minister was speaking while reviewing the progress of the implementation of five guarantees, at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Chamarajanagar.

He said the implementation authority constituted by the government for overseeing the reach of the benefits of the five schemes to the people will be supervising the progress in the district.

The Minister also felicitated the district president, vice-president and the members of the implementation committee, on the occasion.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa told the officials to bring to the notice of the implementation authority in case they come across any challenges or difficulties in reaching the benefits of the guarantees to the beneficiaries.

The guarantee implementation authority district president H.V. Chandru said the schemes will be effectively implemented with the support and guidance of the MLAs and the MP.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.