Guarantees’ information boards at all govt. offices compulsory: Pushpa Amarnath

Deputy Chairperson of the State Government Guarantees’ Implementation Committee Pushpa Amarnath on Tuesday said Mysuru stands fifth in the implementation of the five guarantees and that being the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it has to make it to the top position in the days ahead.

She was speaking while presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of the five guarantees – Shakti, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi.

Ms. Amarnath directed the putting up of information boards on the five guarantees at all government offices. She said it is the duty of every official in the State to ensure the benefits of the guarantees reach people. The onus is on the officers and they have to work sincerely to meet expectations on the implementation of the schemes.

Ms. Amarnath asked officials at the district, taluk and gram panchayat levels to study the implementation in their jurisdictions and ensure they are successful. They must collect information on any problems in accessing benefits. In case genuine beneficiaries are not getting benefits, officials must discern the reasons and sort out the anomalies. The schemes can only be successful if the officials understand their responsibilities and work accordingly, she opined.

She expressed displeasure over the complaints of abnormality in weighing of rice at fair price shops under the Anna Bhagya scheme and also the shops distributing the PDS to beneficiaries according to their convenience instead of in the morning. Senior officials must look into such complaints. In case of any issues on biometrics, the officials should find alternatives and ensure the benefits are reached, she advised.

She said that technical glitches had hampered the transfer of ₹2,000 to the women under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the last two months. The issue will be sorted out soon and the money will be transferred to legitimate beneficiaries.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and others were present.