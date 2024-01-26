Guarantees facilitating a large population in Mysuru: Minister

January 26, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday the Congress government kept the promise it made to the people for implementing five guarantees within six months of coming to power and added that a large population was obtaining the benefits of the guarantees.

Speaking after hoisting the tricolour at Chamundi Vihar Stadium here on the occasion of 75 Republic Day celebrations, in Mysuru, he said the Congress government fulfilled its promise of implementing all five guarantees of Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, and Yuvanidhi. The government stood with the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and women by launching the schemes, he added.

As against 9,00,724 eligible consumers of Gruha Jyothi, 8,89,986 consumers were availing the benefits. In total, Mysuru district has 9,83,026 electricity consumers. Steps have been taken for achieving 100 percent enrolment, bringing all eligible consumers under the scheme, the Minister said.

Talking about Shakti which offers free rides for women in State transport buses, Dr. Mahadevappa said 768.70 lakh women have travelled in KSRTC buses in the district since the launch of the guarantee in June last year. Nearly 65 per cent of passengers who travelled in KSRTC buses in Mysuru division between June 30, 2023, and January 15, 2024, were women. An average of 3.59 lakh women were travelling in KSRTC buses and the revenue generated by the KSRTC under Shakti was ₹17,404.72 lakh. As far as Gruha Lakshmi is concerned, 6,63,626 women in Mysuru district have so far benefitted from the scheme.

Drought relief

The Minister said an input subsidy of ₹12.81 crore was being disbursed to 72,277 farmers in the first and second phases in all nine taluks of Mysuru district that have been declared drought-affected.

Bhavan completion

Dr. Mahadevappa said Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan near D. Devaraj Urs Road here will be completed at the earliest as steps have been taken for releasing additional grants for completing the Bhavan whose launch has been delayed. The Cabinet approval for its completion releasing additional grants had been received and the MUDA will start the works soon. A sum of ₹20.66 crore has been spent on the bhavan so far and the remaining ₹19 crore will be released with the Cabinet giving its nod.

Consitution Jatha

Dr. Mahadevappa said the Constitution Awareness Jatha that was flagged off in Mysuru on the occasion of Republic Day will travel in 256 gram panchayats and 16 local bodies in all nine taluks and nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the success of the initiative.

While urging the people to make the initiative successful, joining hands with the government, the Minister said five cluster gram panchayats have been identified in each taluks where programmes will be held engaging cultural troupes, leaders of various organisations, college students and local people. Eminent speakers will deliver talks on the Constitution at the cluster meets. The taluk-wise route map of the jatha has been prepared and accordingly the jatha will move across the district.

One tableau of Constitution in Mysuru subdivision and another in Hunsur sub-division will travel across the district through the supervision of the district committee, the Minister said.

