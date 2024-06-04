Guarantees did not guarantee victory for Congress to the extent it had hoped, despite jump in vote share

The Congress government’s five ‘guarantee’ schemes — a major poll plank of the grand old party — seem to have not drawn voters and ensured their victory in several constituencies, contrary to the party’s expectations. The party had to be satisfied with nine seats.

Guarantees, however, seem to have contributed to increasing the party’s vote share from 31.88% in 2019 to 45.43% in 2024. But the party was unable to reach double figures in the straight contest it had locked with the BJP-JD(S) alliance in 28 constituencies.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, intensively campaigned and crisscrossed the State to ensure victory to the party in at least 15 seats. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too had said the party would win 15 seats.

South vs. North

In the elections held for the 14 constituencies in the first phase, the party won only two — Chamarajanagar (reserved constituency) and Hassan. However, despite the BJP making student Neha Hiremath’s murder in Hubballi a major poll plank to target the Congress in the second phase, the party won seven out of the 14 constituencies, recording 50% success.

The results indicate that the party has not been able to leverage its five guarantees — Shakti (free transport to women), Anna Bhagya (5 kg of foodgrains), Gruha Jyothi (free power up to 200 units a month), Gruha Lakshmi (₹2,000 to women head of families), and Yuva Nidhi (financial support to unemployed youth).

Except in Kalaburagi, the party lost constituencies such as Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru where it had launched its guarantee schemes. The party held beneficiaries’ conventions in several district headquarters but was unable to leverage it to the extent that it had hoped, said a Congress legislator. The party was not able to open its account in Bengaluru constituencies and Mandya where Mr. Rahul Gandhi held rallies.

What KPCC president said

KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “It is difficult to say whether guarantees worked or not. We were expecting 14 seats but we did not get expected results from Kittur Karnataka and Bengaluru.” Asked if the BJP-JD(S) alliance worked, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Both strategy and conspiracies work in politics. We will continue to fight for the people.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said an analysis of the impact of the government’s guarantee schemes had to be done. “Congress votes have increased in the entire country. Even though the BJP has won more seats in the State, the party’s vote share has declined,” he said.

Setback for DKS?

The defeat of D.K. Suresh, Congress candidate in Bengaluru Rural constituency, against well-known cardiologist C.N. Manjunath of the BJP is seen as a major electoral setback for Mr. Shivakumar in his home turf.

The defeat of his brother by 2.69 lakh votes has come like a bolt from the blue to Mr. Shivakumar who has made every effort to emerge as a leader of the dominant Vokkaliga community in the Old Mysore region. This was a seat the Congress managed to hold on to even when the party lost rest of seats in 2014.

The defeat of five out of six Vokkaliga candidates that the Congress fielded this time, coupled with Mr. Suresh’s defeat, is also likely to slow Mr. Shivakumar’s political ascension to the Chief Minister’s post, say political observers.

