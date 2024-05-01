ADVERTISEMENT

Guarantee schemes will not be stopped, says Shivakumar

May 01, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The guarantee schemes being implemented by the State government will not be stopped, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has promised.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing an election rally in Yadgir on Wednesday seeking votes for Congress candidate in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency G. Kumar Naik.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “We received approval in the first Cabinet meeting to implement the guarantee schemes to ensure economic stability among people. That was our commitment and we did it.”

Taking exception to a statement by State BJP president B.Y. Vijayandra that the guarantees schemes will be stopped, Mr. Shivakumar said: “It won’t happen. We’ll be in power for the next 10 years.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shivakumar recalled the struggle put in by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to bring in Article 371(J) and said, “You should keep this in mind and vote for the Congress candidate.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US