Guarantee schemes will not be discontinued at any cost: Agriculture Minister

February 08, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst allegations from the Opposition that guarantee schemes will be discontinued after the Lok Sabha elections, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday clarified that the five guarantees that were implemented as promised by the Congress government soon after coming to power will not be withdrawn at any cost.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the convention of beneficiaries of guarantee schemes and disturbing benefits under various schemes, at Pandavapura.

This year, a sum of ₹54,000 crore was spent on the guarantee schemes and the allocation would be around ₹69,000 crore for the schemes next year, the Minister added.

Under various development schemes, a sum of ₹1 lakh crore was being transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts under the direct benefit transfer. “Our government will always be with the poor and needy.”

The Minister said the government has empowered women by launching the free bus scheme – Shakti – and Gruha Lakshmi that gives a sum of ₹2,000 every month to the women head of the household. Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi and Yuva Nidhi are also benefiting the people.

DROUGHT IN MANDYA, NO PADDY CULTIVATION

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is the Minister in-charge of Mandya district, said farmers in Mandya, Srirangapatna, and Pandavapura taluks could not cultivate paddy in about 15,000 hectares due to drought. If farmers enrol under the crop insurance scheme paying a premium of ₹566 for an acre, they could get ₹9,498 an acre as relief. The allocation for relief in Mandya would be around ₹35 crore, he added.

He said a sum of ₹2,000 had been credited into the accounts of farmers by the State government as drought relief as the Centre did not respond to comfort distressed farmers by releasing the drought relief. “The Centre did not consider our appeal on drought. It has discriminated against the State while giving its share in GST. The people in Karnataka are observing it,” he maintained.

The digitisation of land records has been launched in the State and the project on a pilot basis is underway in Pandavapura taluk.

Complimenting Melkote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, he said Mr. Darshan is proactive in his constituency like his father late farmer leader K.S. Puttannaiah and working for the welfare of farmers, relocating to the country leaving a good job abroad, to serve the people.

Mr. Darshan Puttanaiah said the guarantee schemes have been launched to economically strengthen the people. Around ₹57,000 crore was being spent on the schemes. There is no middleman menace in reaching out benefits under the guarantee schemes as the money was directly transferred to the beneficiary accounts.

He expressed happiness that Pandavapura taluk has been selected for the pilot project for the digitization of land records. Farmers need not have to struggle to get their land records because of the digitization, the MLA observed.