Guarantee schemes will increase purchase power of poor, says CM

August 30, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the guarantee schemes of the State government were aimed at increasing the purchasing power of the poor in the society.

Speaking after inaugurating the 108th Jayanthi Mahothsava of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Tuesday, a day before the launch of Gruha Lakshmi, the fourth of the five guarantee schemes, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few was inimical to the society’s well-being.

After launching three guarantee schemes – Shakti, Anna Bhagya and Gruha Jyothi – the State government was launching Gruha Lakshmi, which envisages payment of ₹2,000 per month to women head of 1.3 crore families in the State.

The scheme was aimed at increasing the purchasing power of the poor people irrespective of all religions and castes, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State government had drawn inspiration for the guarantee schemes from principles espoused by Basavanna, Ambedkar, Kuvempu and the late Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, all of whom strove for equal opportunities for all.

The opportunities for all irrespective of caste and creed in productivity and equal distribution of its fruits is a sort of social justice, he said. Hence, along with giving emphasis to sectors like education and health, the State government is keen to ensure that the purchasing power of the people, particularly the poor, should also increase.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, while paying glowing tributes to Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami on his 108th Jayanthi, said the late seer laid the foundation for the growth of JSS Mahavidyapeeta, which was presently offering education to an estimated one lakh students.

Pointing out that shudras were deprived of education in the Chaturvarna system, leading to inequality in the society Mr. Siddaramaiah said the late seer began giving free education to the deprived sections of the society.

Emphasising the importance of education, Mr. Siddaramaiah said quality education helps a person develop scientific temper and rationality. He recalled Kuvempu’s words that a human being is Vishwa Manava or a universal human when she or he is born, but lamented that the mindset becomes narrow as they grow up. He regretted that several educated people have a narrow mindset even though they are educated.

Though the Constitution seeks to establish a secular nation by professing tolerance and co-existence, Mr. Siddaramaiah lamented that tolerance and co-existence was still eluding the society.

Earlier, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who presided over the function, MP Pratap Simha, former Minister Tanveer Sait and Krishnaraja Assembly constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsav, besides Sri Vishwa Prasanna Thirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, Sri Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga Mutt and Sri Nirmalananda Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt also spoke on the occasion.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra of Suttur Mutt and Mayor Shivakumar also graced the occasion.

