Guarantee schemes will continue till govt. lasts, says Minister

The State government has implemented guarantee schemes as promised during the last Assembly elections and it will continue them till the end of its term, Minister for Small Scale Industries and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a primary health centre (PHC) and residential quarters for staff at Sagar village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Wednesday.

“The PHC and residential quarters for staff have been built on two acres of land at a cost of ₹3.11 crore. The required land for these buildings has been donated by a resident of the same village. I express my gratitude to land donor Tirupati Hattikatagi for his decision to donate land for the buildings. The entire people of Sagar village will now benefit from his decision to donate land for the PHC,” Mr. Darshanapur said.

Terming these constructions as signs of development, the Minister said that the State government is committed to building more such facilities for public benefit.

“We will take development work on par with the guarantee schemes being implemented now. The schemes will continue to extend benefits to the people of the State till the end of the government’s term,” he added.

The Kalyan Karnataka region will see development, particularly in the health and education sectors. The State government releases ₹5,000 crore to the Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) every year for overall development of the region.

“Works related to the construction of rural roads, school and anganwadi centres and other infrastructure development will be prioritised, using grants from KKRDB,” Mr. Darshanapur said.

He appealed to the officers of government departments to reach benefits to real beneficiaries and ensure that the grants released by the government for development work is used properly.

President of Gram Panchayat Santosh Subedar, Tirupati Hattikatagi, District Health Officer Prabhulinga Manakar, Shahapur Taluk Health Officer Ramesh Guttedar and others were present.

