Guarantee schemes inspired by Basavanna’s egalitarian concept, says Siddaramaiah

October 07, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the guarantee schemes announced by the government were inspired by the 12th century saint reformer Basavanna who strived for an egalitarian and casteless society.

He was speaking at the Basava Jayanti celebrations organised by the Ahkila Bharat Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha, various associations of Veerashaiva and Lingayats, and the Federation of Basava Balagas, in the city on Saturday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the values and idealism of Basavanna were eternally valid and had relevance to all times as he strived for a casteless society and social equality way back in the 12th century.

Espousing at length on the philosophy of Basavanna, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the 12th century century saint philosopher refuted social stratification based on caste hierarchy and believed in equality and the same views were espoused in modern times by poet laureate Kuvempu when he spoke of Vishwa Manava or Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Basavanna established Anubhava Mantapa to facilitate free discussion by all sections of society 800 years ago and it was a forerunner to the modern democratic institutions, he added

‘’Basavanna spoke for the poor and the vulnerable sections of society and not only tried to eradicate the caste system but promoted inter-caste marriages which was a progressive move. Our guarantee schemes are also meant for the poor and do not distinguish between castes or communities and are meant for all,’’ said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Noting that 73 crore women have travelled in the government buses freely ever since the Shakti scheme was rolled out in June this year, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that there are surely women of all castes and creeds. Similarly, the other schemes including Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, etc also benefit the weaker section irrespective of their caste and religion. “Just as Basavanna practiced what he preached, this government is also walking the talk and striving to fulfil all promises, ” Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

He said Basavanna tried to reform a static society and infuse it with new life and similarly the government was striving to empower the socially and the economically marginalised sections through welfare programmes.

The Chief Minister said the best way to pay tribute and worship Basavanna was to practice his ideals and philosophy to establish an egalitarian and casteless society as envisaged by the reformer saint of the 12th century and Dr. Ambedkar in modern times.

The office bearers of the Basava Balaga and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking funds for the construction of Basava Bhavan in Mysuru. The cost was pegged at ₹15 core and the CM promised to make allocation in the next budget to the ‘’extent possible’’. He also released a few literary works to mark the occasion.

Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Minister for Social Welfare Mr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Forests Ecology and Environment, Mr. Eshwar Khandre, and elected representatives from Mysuru and surrounding regions were present.