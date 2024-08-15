Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa said the government of Karnataka would neither revise nor withdraw guarantee schemes. “All the five guarantee schemes are guaranteed for the next five years,” he said.

Referring to the differences in opinion among his ministerial colleagues on the guarantee schemes, Madhu Bangarappa said there have been issues with regard to ineligible people getting the benefits under the schemes. “Such complaints are there with respect to all government schemes. We need to check if some people not eligible for schemes are enjoying them,” he said.

Minister seeks funds for development of government schools

The Minister appealed to the public to contribute funds for the development of government schools. He would be contributing materials worth over ₹10 lakh to the school where his father studied.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had contributed valuables worth ₹10 lakh to the school where he studied. Similarly, many people had contributed funds to their alma mater. Some government schools received crores of rupees as donations, he added.

Dams will be repaired

Mr. Bangarappa has said the government of Karnataka will take appropriate measures for repair of Bhadra dam at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk and the dam at Gajanur across Tunga river near Shivanogga.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on August 15, Madhu Bangarappa said that a tender had been floated to take up repairs to stop the leakage in the Left Bank canal of the Bhadra dam. “But, the repair work can be executed only after the water level recedes in the dam,” he said.

The officers concerned are attending to necessary repair work at Gajanur dam, where one gate requires repair.