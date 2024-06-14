GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Guarantee schemes did not benefit Congress in LS polls as rates of other services were increased’

Updated - June 14, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president H.R. Basavarajappa has said the guarantee schemes launched by the Congress government in the State did not help the party in the Lok Sabha polls, as the State government sourced funds for the guarantee schemes by increasing rates of property registration and other services.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Basavarajappa said the Congress government was hoping of winning more seats because of the guarantee schemes. However, going by the results, it was clear that the voters did not support the government. The government increased the charges for mortgages, registration of properties, and even the fee for various certificates from the government.

“The people felt that the government was charging more for its facilities to fund the guarantee schemes. Hence, they did not support the party. Instead of penalising the poor, the State government should tax the rich to fund the guarantee schemes,” he said.

Mr. Basavarajappa also demanded that the State government release fair compensation to farmers who suffered losses due to the drought. So far, the State government, released only what the Central government, to the farmers of the State.

“The previous government released up to ₹23,000 per hectare as compensation at the time of the drought. The present government has not released the amount granted by the previous government. Besides that, many farmers have not received crop insurance,” he alleged.

