Guarantee schemes: Convention of beneficiaries in Mysuru on March 15

March 11, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Monday said the convention of beneficiaries of all five guarantee schemes from Mysuru district will be held on March 15.

The beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, and Yuva Nidhi will be held at noon at the Maharaja College Grounds. Nearly 50,000 beneficiaries from across the district will attend.

Presiding over the meeting to review the drought situation and also the preparations for the convention at the Zilla Panchayat Hall here, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the convention, and the elected representatives from the district will participate.

As promised by the government, all five guarantees have been implemented and the people are making use of the benefits of the schemes, he said.

Dr. Mahadevappa said 6.73 lakh beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi, 9 lakh beneficiaries of Gruha Jyothi, and 783 Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries. Mysuru has 22.76 lakh Anna Bhagya beneficiaries among 7.10 lakh ration card holders.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said 50,000 beneficiaries from 16 local bodies and 256 gram panchayats are attending and over 500 buses had been arranged for ferrying the beneficiaries to Mysuru.

The task of ensuring proper parking arrangements for the buses has to be done by the MUDA Commissioner. The stage and food arrangements have also to be looked after by the MUDA, he added.

