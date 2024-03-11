GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guarantee schemes: Convention of beneficiaries in Mysuru on March 15

Over 50,000 beneficiaries from across the district to attend; CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate the mega meet in his home district at Maharaja College Grounds at noon

March 11, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Monday said the convention of beneficiaries of all five guarantee schemes from Mysuru district will be held on March 15.

The beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, and Yuva Nidhi will be held at noon at the Maharaja College Grounds. Nearly 50,000 beneficiaries from across the district will attend.

Presiding over the meeting to review the drought situation and also the preparations for the convention at the Zilla Panchayat Hall here, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the convention, and the elected representatives from the district will participate.

As promised by the government, all five guarantees have been implemented and the people are making use of the benefits of the schemes, he said.

Dr. Mahadevappa said 6.73 lakh beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi, 9 lakh beneficiaries of Gruha Jyothi, and 783 Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries. Mysuru has 22.76 lakh Anna Bhagya beneficiaries among 7.10 lakh ration card holders.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said 50,000 beneficiaries from 16 local bodies and 256 gram panchayats are attending and over 500 buses had been arranged for ferrying the beneficiaries to Mysuru.

The task of ensuring proper parking arrangements for the buses has to be done by the MUDA Commissioner. The stage and food arrangements have also to be looked after by the MUDA, he added.

Related Topics

state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.