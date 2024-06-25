GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Guarantee schemes beneficial to common people’

Published - June 25, 2024 10:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy, Dharwad, M. Chandra Poojary speaking at a State-level essay and debate competition at SJMVS Arts and Commerce College for Women in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy, Dharwad, M. Chandra Poojary speaking at a State-level essay and debate competition at SJMVS Arts and Commerce College for Women in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy, Dharwad, M. Chandra Poojary has called upon students not to be carried away by what he termed one-sided reports on guarantee schemes and political interpretations.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a State-level essay and debate competition jointly organised by IQAC and Department of Economics of Shree Jagadguru Moorusavirmath Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Arts and Commerce College for Women, Hubballi, and Rotary Club of Hubli in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The topics of the debate were “The Concept of Model Village” and “Five Guarantees: Boon or Bane to Karnataka Economy”.

Prof. Chandra Poojary said that the guarantee schemes are beneficial to the common people as they are the direct beneficiaries.

Giving comparative figures of tax of Karnataka and other States in the country, he said that the guarantee schemes are not the cause for the government’s fiscal health being affected but the economic structure being followed by the Union government.

Urging the students not to be carried away by the narrative being built against the guarantee schemes, he asked them to contribute towards realising the benefits of the schemes for both the State and the common man.

Chairman of SJMV Sangha Arvind Kubsad was present. Rotary Club of Hubli president Vasant Bhasme presided over the inaugural session.

Inaugurating the competition, Regional Joint Director of Department of Collegiate Education, Dharwad, Prakash S. Hosamani called upon the participants to carry out an impartial assessment of the scheme and their impact on society.

A total of 136 students participated in the essay and debate competition.

The former member of Karnataka State Planning Board R.V. Dadibhavi, Rotarian Madhuri Kulkarni and other dignitaries gave away the prizes in the valedictory ceremony held in the evening.

Principal Cecilia D’cruz presided over the function.

Winners

In the essay contest, Sanjana Mulimani, Sathya Sai College of Dharwad, emerged the winner, followed by Shrusti Harogeri, KLE Lingaraj College of Belagavi, and Pallavi Malimath, J.G. College of Commerce, Hubballi.

In the debate competition, Vaibhav Hallikeri, ASS College of Gadag, emerged the winner, followed by Yogita Diddimath, Karnataka Arts College of Dharwad, and Sourabh Murodi, Oxford College of Hubballi.

