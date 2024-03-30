Guarantee schemes are meant for socioeconomic stability of people: Priyank

March 30, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Yadgir

The State government has implemented five guarantee schemes as promised before the Assembly election to ensure economic and social stability and a prestigious life, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge has said.

He was addressing a party workers’ meeting to seek votes for the Congress candidate in Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) Lok Sabha constituency, Radhakrishna Doddamani, in Gurmitkal on Saturday.

Gurmitkal Assembly constituency falls under Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, and veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge has got elected eight consecutive times to the State Assembly from here from 1972 to 2008.

Mr. Kharge said that approximately 4.8 crore people in the State are getting benefits from five guarantee schemes so far. “These schemes have been implemented as assured to the people of the State. The only intention behind implementing schemes was to ensure economic and social stability and a prestigious life. Therefore, the government is ready to spend ₹ 52,000 crore every year for this purpose. But, the BJP is criticising schemes and saying that such schemes will have an adverse impact on the budget. Do they have any concern for the welfare of people?” he questioned.

Attacking the Union government, he said that the State was reeling under severe drought and that crops on around 40 lakh hectares were damaged. The State government had submitted a requisition to the Centre to release drought relief of ₹18,171 crore. But, it wasn’t released so far, he added.

He also attacked BJP MP from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav who is contesting again, and said, “Mr. Jadhav has done nothing. He is using time only to criticise me and my party leaders. Therefore, I would suggest that he use the same time to convince the Union government in order to release the drought relief.”

Mr. Radhakrishna Doddamani appealed to party workers to reach every house with information about the guarantee schemes and seek votes. The Gurmitkal Assembly constituency produced a great leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, who implemented many key projects, including Article 371(J) giving special status to the Kalyan Karnataka region.

Ministers Sharan Prakash Patil and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, MLC Tippannappa Kamaknur and former Minister Baburao Chinchansur also sought votes for Mr. Doddamani.