‘Guarantee schemes are based on aspirations for equal society’

April 01, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of the Social Justice Cell of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee C.S. Dwarakanath addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Chairman of the Social Justice Cell of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee C.S. Dwarakanath has said that the five guarantees schemes launched by the Congress-led State government are not freebies but are being implemented for the prosperity of all, as per the aspirations for equal society and secular principle of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Dwarakanath said that the BJP is criticising the Congress government’s guarantees which is benefiting nearly 1.2 crore families in the State and will lift them out of poverty. Each family is getting ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per month and around ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 a year, he said.

The State government in Karnataka is delivering guarantee schemes on the doorsteps of the people of all sections irrespective of their caste and religion. The Siddaramaiah-led government has adopted the principle of universal basic income, prevailing in European countries, for helping people of all sections achieve economic stability, he added.

