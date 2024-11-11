Guarantee money is deposited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts when election is around the corner, alleges B.Y. Vijayendra

Terming the Congress government the most corrupt government in the history of Karnataka, BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that the government deposited money into the accounts of beneficiaries of guarantee schemes only when the elections were round the corner.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who speaks volumes about corruption, is the number one accused in the alleged MUDA scam. The High Court described the irregularities in the scam in detail and upheld the assent given for the Chief Minister’s prosecution. The government has lost popularity within one-and-a-half years. Congress legislators themselves are expressing their helplessness as they are not getting regular funds for development. All-ndia Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge himself expressed the way the guarantee schemes are being implemented in the State,” Mr. Vijayendra said at a press conference before leaving for the byelection campaign in Sandur on Sunday.

Training his guns towards Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Mr. Vijayendra alleged that Mr. Khan threatened Deputy Commissioners and forced them to issue notices to farmers.

When asked about the John Michael D’Cunha Commission’s report that recommended action against former Chief Minister and his father B.S. Yediyurappa and former Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Mr. Vijayendra said the report was confusing and questionable.

“There are confusions in the report. Congress is scared of losing in all three constituencies in the byelection. The D’Cunha report is its expression of desperation. What was the need to give the interim report when the byelection was imminent? The government is trying to cover up its scams and divert people’s attention from them,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

He added that Mr. Siddaramaiah knew the strength of Mr. Yediyurappa and people will teach Mr. Siddaramaiah a lesson.

