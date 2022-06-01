GTTCs recognised as centre of excellence

PTC, U.S., bestows recognition for quality education and hands-on skill training

Parametric Technology Corporation (PTC), a U.S.-based software services company, has recognised the State Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTCs) as a centre of excellence for quality education and hands-on skill training.

“We are happy that we have been bestowed this recognition. It will inspire us to work harder and introduce new education modules,” principal of GTTC B.G. Moger said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

GTTCs across the State are introducing new age courses such as mechatronics to help students learn new age skills.

Long-term and short-term skill development courses will be conducted for students and corporate personnel in tooling, production, research and development.

Tool and die making, market development, entrepreneurship that lead to establishment and development of small industries will be included in the curriculum.

GTTCs offer courses of wide ranging duration from four months to two years. They include CNC technology, CADCAM, turner, miller, grinder and precision manufacturing. Long duration courses include mechanical, electrical and electronics, industrial production and automobile engineering.

There are eight GTTCs in the Hubballi Circle — Belagavi, Chikkodi, Gokak, Hubballi, Dharwad, Hangal, Dandeli and Lingsugur. Admissions to all these centres will end by June 10. Scholarships are available to various categories of students.