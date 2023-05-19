ADVERTISEMENT

GTTC invites applications for admissions to diploma courses

May 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GT&TC) Kalaburagi has invited applications for admissions to Diploma in Tools and Die Making and Diploma in Precision Manufacturing Courses for the year 2023-24.

GTTC unit head Jairaj Naragund and principal Sudharani Attoor, addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that students who have passed SSLC examination can apply for these courses.

The intake capacity for the four-year skilled-based courses is 60 each in Diploma in Tool and Die Making and Diploma in Precision Manufacturing.

Mr. Naragund said that 50% seats are reserved for students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and 50% is for General Category students. As much as 30% seats in all are reserved for girls, he added.

The centre also has Tool and Die Technician Course for two years and Tool Room Machinist course for one year. There are 14 short-term courses. The last date for admissions is May 30.

