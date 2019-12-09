GTD’s role comes under the scanner

The role of former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, who had vowed to remain neutral in the by-elections from Hunsur constituency, has come under the scanner.

While the losing BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath has blamed Mr. Gowda for playing a role in the transfer of JD(S) votes to the Congress, Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath publicly acknowledged the support he had received from Mr. Gowda and his family members in his victory.

Mr. Gowda’s son, Harish Gowda, and his supporters are believed to have worked in favour of Congress.

Speaking to reporters outside the counting centre in Hunsur, Mr. Manjunath thanked Mr. Gowda’s son and his supporters for working like an “army”.

Mr. Vishwanath, however, lashed out at Mr. Gowda for ‘betraying’ the JD(S) by supporting the Congress.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Gowda had complained to the poll officials on the spread of “fake news” on social media that he had extended his support to Mr. Vishwanath.

A former MLA representing Hunsur, Mr. Gowda is believed to have his own support base in Hunsur and a pamphlet was shared on social media platforms showing photographs of Mr. Gowda and Mr. Vishwanath with an accompanying appeal attributed to Mr. Gowda, asking the Vokkaliga community to cast its votes in favour of the BJP candidate. Mr. Gowda was quick to publicly deny that he had made any appeal to the voters to support Mr. Vishwanath.