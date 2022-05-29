GTD to vote in favour of JD(S) candidate in RS polls

Former Minister and JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari assembly constituency G.T. Deve Gowda, who has been cut up with the party leadership, said that he will abide by the party’s decision in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

“As long as I am a JD(S) MLA, I will abide by the party’s decision. I will vote for the candidate announced by the party,” he said while speaking to press persons.

When asked for his future course of action in politics, Mr. Gowda said that elections were still 11 months away and he will take a decision that will be based on the will of the people of his constituency.

Meanwhile, Mr Gowda has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for writing a letter to him expressing condolences on the demise of his granddaughter Gowri.

“I along with my family members deeply and gratefully acknowledge your kind and heartfelt expression of sympathy for us at the time of grief,” Mr. Gowda wrote in a letter to Mr. Modi. “Definitely, your words of sympathy and solace will boost morale and spiritual strength of my crestfallen family,” he added.