GTD to remain with JD(S), vows to ‘bring the party to power’

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and other JD(S) leaders at the residence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, who was estranged from the Janata Dal (Secular) and flip-flopped between the BJP and the Congress, announced here on Thursday that he would work ‘’to bring the JD(.S) to power’’.

This followed a visit by the JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to his residence in Mysuru along with senior party leaders that included former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy and C.M. Ibrahim.

Ending the suspense and uncertainty about his future political move Mr. G.T.Deve Gowda, who became emotional, not only announced that he would continue to remain in the JD(S) but was ‘’bound by the love and affection’’ showered by Mr. H.D. Deve Gowda.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’He has enormous love and affection for me and it has not diminished one bit though I was estranged and was away from the party activities for a few years’’, said Mr.G.T. Deve Gowda. ‘’I was invited by both the Congress and the BJP but I am prepared to make any sacrifice and will remain in the JD(S) and work to bring the party to power’’, he added.

Mr. H.D. Deve Gowda remarked that Mr. G.T.Deve Gowda was with the party even before K.R.Nagar MLA S.R.Mahesh emerged as a leader in the province and said that the JD(S) had enough strength to take on its political rivals. ‘We should work together and harness our collective strength in both the Assembly and the Parrliamentary elections’’, he added.

There are also speculations that Mr. G.T.Deve Gowda relented to remain in the JD(S) after he was assured that his son would be given the ticket to contest from Hunsur while he could seek re-election from Chamundeshwari constituency.

An emotional Mr. G.T.Deve Gowda said it was his fortune that the former Prime Minister had visited him and regretted that he did not call on the party supremo who was ailing.