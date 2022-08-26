GTD shares dais with HDK

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 26, 2022 20:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, who had been maintaining a distance with his party leadership ever since the collapse of the Congress-JD (S) coalition in the State, shared the dais with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at the Kempe Gowda Jayanti function at Hunsur, near here, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

By sharing the dais with Mr. Kumaraswamy, M.r Gowda appeared to have patched up with the party leadership against whom he was nursing a grouse, sparking off speculation over the possibility of him continuing in the JD (S).

Mr. Gowda had publicly said he had discussed with Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar the possibility of him joining their party. However, he had put a condition that the party should field him as well as his on Harish Gowda.

Ever since the Congress national leadership proposed to implement the one family, one ticket rule except for the ones who had at least five years of party work, there has been no progress on Mr. Gowda’s proposal to join the Congress.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When reporters asked Mr. Kumaraswamy about Mr. Gowda, the former said the latter had always been in touch with him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app