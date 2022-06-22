GTD says no politics in receiving PM

Former Minister and JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru G.T. Deve Gowda sought to make it clear that there was no politics behind his decision to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s arrival in Mysuru.

He was fielding queries from reporters on his presence among dignitaries to receive the Prime Minister when Mr. Modi landed in Mysuru and at the public function he addressed at Maharaja’s College grounds, fuelling speculations in media circles about him considering options of joining the BJP.

“There was no politics in the meeting with the Prime Minister”, Mr Gowda said. “When the Prime Minister comes to your city, it is your duty to respect him. I have done so as an MLA of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency.”

Asked if he will be quitting the JD(S) as he has already indicated in the past, Mr. Gowda said an answer to the question will be provided only after two or three months when he discusses it with his supporters. “I will call my supporters and ask for their opinion. I will do as per their wish”, he said.

Mr. Gowda, it may be mentioned here, had already said he met Mr. Modi on his arrival in Mysuru and presented him a memorandum for the development of Mysuru. Among other things, Mr. Gowda had sought for Mysuru a Metro, special grants for civil and infrastructure works, a rail corridor connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu with Mysuru for swift movement of goods, besides special funds for irrigation projects.