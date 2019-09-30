GTD now lavishes praise on Yeddiyurappa

The former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, who has in the past expressed disappointment with the JD(S) leadership and complimented BJP central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lavished praise on Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa on Sunday.

Presiding over the inauguration of Dasara festivities here on Sunday, Mr. Gowda, who is a JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari constituency, even claimed that Mr. Yeddiyurappa would turn the State into a “Rama rajya”.

He recalled the severe scarcity of water in several parts of the State earlier this year. The drought conditions in Chamundeshwari constituency had led to a situation in which there was no water for crops, cattle or human beings. “But, soon after Mr. Yeddiyurappa became the Chief Minister, the rivers began flowing with water and there was plentiful water everywhere,” Mr. Gowda claimed.

He said Mr. Yeddiyurappa had worked all alone as the Chief Minister for a good 25 days when the Cabinet had not been expanded yet. He ensured that the victims of floods in several parts of the State received timely relief, Mr. Gowda claimed.

Housing Minister V. Somanna, who is also Minister in charge of Mysuru district, too came in for praise from Mr. Gowda. He credited Mr. Somanna for ensuring completion of preparatory works for Dasara in time, besides securing funds for the Dasara works from the government.