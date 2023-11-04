HamberMenu
GTD, Mahesh in JD(S) team to study drought situation in Mysuru 

November 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Ministers G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh are part of the six-member team constituted by the JD(S) to study the drought situation in Mysuru district.

Apart from Mr. Gowda, who is an MLA representing Chamundeshwari assembly constituency, and Mr. Mahesh, who is a former MLA representing K.R. Nagar assembly segment, the team comprises the party’s MLA representing Hunsur G.D. Harish Gowda, and former MLAs K. Mahadev and M. Ashwin Kumar, besides party leader N. Narasimhaswamy.

The team has been asked to study the drought situation and submit a report by November 18. The report should be submitted to the Government through the Deputy Commissioner and copy of the same should be sent to the party office.

Mr. Gowda also figures in the team constituted to study the drought situation in Chamarajnagar along with Hanur MLA M.R. Manjunath while Mr. Mahesh and Mr. Mahadev constitute the team assigned to study the situation in Kodagu district.

