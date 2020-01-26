GTD lavishes praise on Yediyurappa

JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari segment in Mysuru G.T. Deve Gowda, who has maintained a distance from his party and its leaders, has once again lavished praise on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Addressing a gathering at the valedictory of Krishi Mela organised as part of Suttur Jatra near here on Sunday, Mr. Gowda, former Minister, complimented Mr. Yediyurappa for providing a stable administration after painstakingly building the party in the State.

He said Mr. Yediyurappa had surmounted multiple challenges and hurdles posed to him in his path to the Chief Minister’s post. Before assuming the post, Mr. Yediyurappa had fallen short of numbers, after both 2008 and 2018 Assembly polls, he said. Mr. Gowda said Mr. Yediyurappa would now complete the remainder of the three-and-a-half years of the present Assembly’s term as Chief Minister. He would remain in the saddle till the next elections, Mr. Gowda said.