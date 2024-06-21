ADVERTISEMENT

GTD hails police probe into Renukaswamy murder case

Published - June 21, 2024 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda has complimented the Police Department for conducting a probe into the murder of Renukaswamy in a “competent” manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Gowda said the general public has faith in the competent manner in which the police were conducting a probe in the case involving actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and others.

Mr. Gowda also referred to reported warning issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a recent Cabinet meeting against speaking in favour of the accused or bring up the matter before him.

He said he was hopeful that the family of the victim Renukaswamy will get justice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US