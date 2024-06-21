GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GTD hails police probe into Renukaswamy murder case

Published - June 21, 2024 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda has complimented the Police Department for conducting a probe into the murder of Renukaswamy in a “competent” manner.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Gowda said the general public has faith in the competent manner in which the police were conducting a probe in the case involving actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and others.

Mr. Gowda also referred to reported warning issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a recent Cabinet meeting against speaking in favour of the accused or bring up the matter before him.

He said he was hopeful that the family of the victim Renukaswamy will get justice.

