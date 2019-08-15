GTD goes soft on Yediyurappa

The former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, whose meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa early this week triggered speculation afresh of his warming up to the BJP, was appreciative of the latter in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Mr. Gowda said his meeting with the Chief Minister had to do with elections to Mysuru Milk Union, in which his close associate Sidde Gowda was in the race, and “nothing significant” should be attached to it.

Mr. Gowda refrained from criticising the Chief Minister on his handling of the flood situation in the State and said Mr. Yediyurappa, though alone, had travelled across the flood-affected region, promised rental to those who have been displaced besides funds for those whose houses have been damaged.

“He has also announced compensation for the poor in the flood-affected area,” said Mr. Gowda, refusing to take the line of criticism as other members of his party. Mr. Gowda had displayed soft corner for the BJP even as the Minister for Higher Education and had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had raised eyebrows in political circles.

Reacting to the allegation of disqualified MLA A.H. Vishwanath on phone tapping, Mr. Gowda said it was incomprehensible to him and pleaded that he was oblivious of it (allegation). If so, let there be an inquiry,” he added.