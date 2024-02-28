ADVERTISEMENT

GTD flayed for opposing reservations in cooperative sector

February 28, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders and activists of Committee for Protection of Constitution demonstrated against MLA G.T. Deve Gowda in Mysuru on Wednesday for opposing reservation in cooperative sector. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Activists under the banner of Committee to Protect Constitution questioned the stance of JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on the issue of social justice after he opposed introduction of reservation in the cooperative sector.

The activists staged a demonstration in the city on Wednesday and raised slogans against Mr. Gowda dubbing him anti-dalit. The activists said the remarks of Mr. Deve Gowda are a reflection of the mindset of the BJP with which the JD(S) has aligned. Referring to Mr. GTD’s clarification in a section of the press that he was misquoted, the activists questioned him as to how many Dalits he had appointed when he was a minister in the H.D. Kumaraswamy cabinet.

The activists, including a few Congress leaders from Mysuru, assembled in front of the MLA’s office in Mysuru and flayed his views on the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US