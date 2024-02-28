GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GTD flayed for opposing reservations in cooperative sector

February 28, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders and activists of Committee for Protection of Constitution demonstrated against MLA G.T. Deve Gowda in Mysuru on Wednesday for opposing reservation in cooperative sector.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Activists under the banner of Committee to Protect Constitution questioned the stance of JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on the issue of social justice after he opposed introduction of reservation in the cooperative sector.

The activists staged a demonstration in the city on Wednesday and raised slogans against Mr. Gowda dubbing him anti-dalit. The activists said the remarks of Mr. Deve Gowda are a reflection of the mindset of the BJP with which the JD(S) has aligned. Referring to Mr. GTD’s clarification in a section of the press that he was misquoted, the activists questioned him as to how many Dalits he had appointed when he was a minister in the H.D. Kumaraswamy cabinet.

The activists, including a few Congress leaders from Mysuru, assembled in front of the MLA’s office in Mysuru and flayed his views on the issue.

