GTD expresses doubts over DKS entering poll-fray from Channapatna

Former Minister and senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda has expressed skepticism over Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar entering the fray for the impending by-polls from Channapatna Assembly constituency.

“Mr. D.K. Shivakumar will not contest the by-poll from Channapatna Assembly constituency for any reason. It is my personal opinion,” Mr. Gowda told reporters in Mysuru on Friday.

When his attention was drawn to Mr. Shivakumar’s recent statement that he would be the candidate for the by-poll from Channapatna if the party leadership wished so, Mr. Gowda made it clear that he would not believe the Deputy Chief Minister’s statement in the regard.

In the wake of his brother D.K. Suresh’s loss from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency in the recent elections, Mr. Shivakumar may be assessing the mood of the people by issuing such a statement. “He may have tried to ask the voters whether they will vote for him if he contests,” Mr. Gowda said after making it clear that he was confident that Mr. Shivakumar will not contest from Channapatna Assembly constituency.

With JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is now the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, submitting his resignation as MLA from Channapatna Assembly constituency after he was elected MP from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, by-elections to Channapatna Assembly constituency have become imminent.

The by-polls to the Channapatna Assembly constituency are expected to be a keenly fought electoral battle between the Congress and JD(S)-BJP combine, said Mr. Gowda while indicating the prestige JD(S) attaches to the constituency that had been represented by Mr. Kumaraswamy. For, the JD(S) leader not only became an MLA, but also the Chief Minister after winning from the constituency.

However, the JD(S) has not made any decision on its candidate from the constituency. The party will take a final decision in this regard after it is discussed by party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda and State president H.D. Kumaraswamy while taking the opinion of the local leaders and party’s office-bearers. He said the matter will also be discussed with the party MLAs also.

Responding to speculation on the candidature of JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy and BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar, Mr. Gowda said Nikhil Kumaraswamy had not said anywhere that he would be the candidate while Mr. Yogeshwar had merely said he would become a candidate if the people wanted him to contest.

Mr. Gowda refused to give his personal opinion on the party’s candidature. As the chairperson of the party’s core committee, Mr. Gowda said he would announce the candidate only after a decision in the regard is made. He said the party will make its decision before the start of the next Legislature session in Bengaluru.