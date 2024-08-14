GTD estimates initial requirement of ₹2,000 crore for infrastructure in areas on outskirts of Mysuru

Former Minister and JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari assembly constituency in Mysuru G.T. Deve Gowda on Wednesday estimated an initial requirement of ₹2,000 crore for developing civic infrastructure in new areas on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Mr. Gowda has already submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for expanding the jurisdiction of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to include the new residential areas on the city’s outskirts and upgrading the civic body into Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike (BMMP).

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Gowda said he expected an initial allocation of ₹2,000 crore for the BMMP to take up work on developing the civic infrastructure in the new areas on outskirts of the city.

He said Mysuru city had earned a name for its beautiful roads and parks. But, as the city is growing, the new areas coming up on its outskirts are found to be lacking in various civic amenities including roads, underground drainage, Cauvery water, street lights, etc.

The MCC is not responsible for the civic amenities in these privately developed new areas as they fall outside the purview of the civic body. The new areas were part of the City Municipal Council, Town Panchayats or Gram Panchayats, which do not have financial allocation for taking up infrastructure development work, he lamented.

Hence, he said he has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other Ministers to upgrade MCC into BMMP on the lines of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and develop the newer areas on the outskirts like the rest of the city.

While three constituencies in Mysuru viz Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and Chamaraja, besides half of Chamundeshwari assembly constituencies have been developed upto “80 to 90 per cent”,” Mr. Gowda said there was a need to make use of the funds for developing the new layouts in the outskirts of the city.

Meanwhile, responding to queries from reporters on the erstwhile royal family’s opposition to the constitution of Chamundeshwari Kshethra Development Authority, Mr. Gowda said the Authority’s operations had not begun yet, but added that the proceedings at the temple should continue as they were.

While the properties atop Chamundi Hills belong to the erstwhile royal family, the government was running the affairs, he said.

Reacting to a question on the washing away of a crest gate at Tungabhadra reservoir, Mr. Gowda referred to the expertise available in foreign countries for underwater repair works and urged the State government to bring such expertise for the repair of the dam.

After the incident at Tungabhadra dam, Mr. Gowda said government should take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of other dams in the State.