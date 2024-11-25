GTD not impressed with Ibrahim’s idea of new ‘regional party’

Senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda did not appear impressed with the idea of a new regional party mooted by former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after Mr. Ibrahim called on him and greeted him on his birthday, Mr. Gowda said it was not possible to form a new regional party with disgruntled MLAs.

While Mr. Ibrahim was keen on forming a new regional party, Mr. Gowda said he did not respond to the proposal and only heard him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you want to form a new party, you need people’s support,” he said referring to the people’s support at the time of formation of erstwhile Kranti Ranga party and Janata Dal.

He said Mr. Ibrahim had claimed that he was under pressure from different sources to form a new political party as the people of the State had already seen leaders of BJP, JD(S), and Congress.

Responding to a question, Mr. Gowda denied that he had spoken to any other disgruntled MLAs of the JD(S). When asked if he was aware of any other party MLA, who was disappointed with the party, Mr. Gowda said it was upto the MLAs to come out with it if they were upset with the leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his meeting with Mr. Ibrahim, Mr. Gowda said the two leaders discussed the issue of waqf board issuing notices to farmers and the former Union Minister said he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ensured that no farmer is evicted from the agricultural land he was cultivating.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gowda denied that JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda had invited him to campaign in Channapatna byelections.

Responding to former Minister S R Mahesh’s claim that the former Prime Minister had invited to campaign in the by-elections, Mr Gowda said he was ready to quit politics the day JD (S) supremo claims that he had invited him to Channapatna for the party’s campaign in the by-polls.

Referring to his “hurt” in the JD (S), Mr Gowda said it was not the first time he had been pained by the affairs in the JD (S).

EoM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.