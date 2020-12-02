GTD denies Siddaramaiah’s charges of misuse of money during LS polls

G.T. Deve Gowda, former Minister and JD(S) MLA, on Tuesday denied former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s charges that he had taken any money for campaigning in Mysuru during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Gowda said his leaders had asked him to support the Congress candidate in view of the seat-sharing arrangement between Congress and JD(S). But, he said he had not handled poll finances during the elections and added that it was Congress MLA Yathindra and JD(S) leader Raju, who handling booth-level expenditures during the elections. “I did not handle finances during the elections. Neither did I give my money nor was I given any money (for election expenditure),” Mr. Gowda said and asked Mr Siddaramaiah to clarify.

Mr. Gowda also said that Mr. Siddaramaiah, who knows him from 25 years, also knows that he had not taken money for transfers, execution of work or in any other related matters. Neither has Mr. Siddaramaiah taken any money, Mr Gowda added.

The results of the elections for Mysuru, Mandya and Tumakura had caused suspicions, but said the JD(S) and Congress candidates had lost the elections because people did not vote for them and not on account of any role played by money or leaders.

The understanding between Congress and JD(S) did not work on the ground because the tie-up between the two parties came about suddenly. It was the ‘Modi wave’ that swept aside even winnable candidates from other parties during the elections, he said.

Regarding his political future, Mr. Gowda said he was with the JD(S) at present, but would take a decision on his future depending on the situation. But, the political situation in all the parties is ‘contaminated’, he said. “I have won as a JD(S) candidate and am presently in J (S). It should not be surprising even if I continue in the same party also in future,” he remarked.